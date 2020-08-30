Rentabook
аренда для юр. лиц
+7 977 907 37 57
+7 977 907 37 57

Аренда ноутбуков и игровой техники
в Москве и Московской области
от 150 руб. в сутки *

Арендовать

* При аренде на 1 месяц.

Смотреть наши отзывы

Более 15 моделей ноутбуков под различные задачи:

Арендуя у нас, вы получаете

Быструю доставку

Скидки на аренду от 3-х дней

Самовывоз в центре

Наши продукты

Стиль и качество от Apple

Macbook Air

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 10000

1 сутки

2800 ₽

2800 ₽

сутки

3 суток

4500 ₽

1500 ₽

сутки

7 суток

7000 ₽

1000 ₽

сутки

14 суток

10000 ₽

715 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

16500 ₽

550 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
13.3 2560×1600
Оперативная память
8 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 256 Гб
Процессор
Apple M1
Операционная система
Mac OS
Вес
1.37 кг
Арендовать
Мощный и Компактный

Ноутбук Xiaomi Mi

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 7 000

1 сутки

2 000 ₽

2000 ₽

сутки

3 суток

3 500 ₽

1165 ₽

сутки

7 суток

5 000 ₽

715 ₽

сутки

14 суток

7 500 ₽

535 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

9 500 ₽

306 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
13 Full HD
Оперативная память
8 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 256 Gb
Процессор
Intel® Core i5
Операционная система
Windows
Видео
NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (2 gb)
Время автономной работы
7 ч
Вес
1.3 кг
Арендовать
Прочный и мощный

HP 15 ProBook и envy

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 5 000

3 суток

2 500 ₽

830 ₽

сутки

7 суток

3 500 ₽

500 ₽

сутки

14 суток

5 500 ₽

390 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

7 000 ₽

233 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
15.6 Full HD
Оперативная память
8 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 250 Гб
Процессор
Intel® Core i5
Операционная система
Windows
Видео
GeForce
Время автономной работы
4 ч
Вес
2 кг
Арендовать
Легкий и производительный Скидка – 25%

Ноутбук HP 15 pavilion

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 5 000

3 суток

2̶ ̶0̶0̶0̶ 1500 ₽

6̶7̶0̶ 500 ₽

сутки

7 суток

3̶ ̶0̶0̶0̶ 2250 ₽

4̶3̶0̶ 320 ₽

сутки

14 суток

4̶ ̶5̶0̶0̶ 3375 ₽

3̶2̶0̶ 240 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

6̶ ̶0̶0̶0̶ 4500 ₽

2̶0̶0̶ 150 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
15.6 Full HD
Оперативная память
6 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 256GB
Процессор
Intel® Core i5
Операционная система
Windows 10 pro
Видео
GeForce
Время автономной работы
4 ч
Вес
2.5 кг
Арендовать
"Топ за свои деньги" Скидка – 25%

Ноутбук Lenovo

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 4000

3 суток

1̶ ̶7̶5̶0̶ 1310 ₽

5̶8̶0̶ 435 ₽

сутки

7 суток

2̶ ̶5̶0̶0̶ 1875 ₽

3̶5̶0̶ ̶ 260 ₽

сутки

14 суток

3̶ ̶5̶0̶0̶ 2625 ₽

2̶5̶0̶ 190 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

5̶ ̶0̶0̶0̶ 3750 ₽

1̶6̶5̶ 120 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
15.6” HD
Оперативная память
4-8 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 128 Гб
Процессор
Intel® Core i3-5
Операционная система
Windows 10
Видео
Intel HD Graphics 820m
Время автономной работы
4 ч
Вес
2.3 кг
Арендовать
Компактный и производительный Скидка – 25%

Ноутбук-трансформер HP Pavilion x360

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 3 000

3 суток

1̶ ̶5̶0̶0̶ 1125 ₽

5̶0̶0̶ 350 ₽

сутки

7 суток

2̶ ̶5̶0̶0̶ 1875 ₽

3̶6̶0̶ 270 ₽

сутки

14 суток

3̶0̶0̶0̶ 2250 ₽

2̶1̶5̶ 160 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

4̶5̶0̶0̶ 3375 ₽

1̶5̶0̶ 110 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Сенсорный экран
13” HD
Оперативная память
6 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 128 Гб
Процессор
Intel® Core i5
Операционная система
Windows 10
Видео:
Intel HD Graphics 4400
Время автономной работы
4 ч
Вес
1.8 кг
Арендовать

Наша игровая техника

очень мощный

игровой ноутбук ASUS ROG с RTX

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 17000

1 сутки

5000 ₽

5000 ₽

сутки

3 сутки

8500 ₽

2833 ₽

сутки

7 сутки

13500 ₽

1930 ₽

сутки

14 суток

19000 ₽

1360 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

26000 ₽

840 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
15-17.3" Full HD IPS 144 Гц
Оперативная память
16 ГБ
Жесткий диск
SSD 512 Гб
Процессор
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H или i5/i7
Видео
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Операционная система
Windows
Вес
2.7 кг
Есть модели от
Asus и HP
Арендовать
Идеальный игровой ноутбук

Игровой ноутбук MSI

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 10000

1 сутки

4000 ₽

4000 ₽

сутки

3 суток

6000 ₽

2000 ₽

сутки

7 суток

9500 ₽

1357 ₽

сутки

14 суток

14000 ₽

1000 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

19500 ₽

650 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Экран
15.6 Full HD 120 Гц
Оперативная память
16 Гб
Жесткий диск
SSD 512 Гб
Процессор
Intel® Core i5-9300
Операционная система
Windows
Видео
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4гб /1660
Время автономной работы
4
Вес
2.37 кг
₽ / сутки
Арендовать
Легендарная приставка

Sony PLAYSTATION 4

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 5 000

1 сутки

1 500 ₽

1 500 ₽

сутки

3 суток

2 400 ₽

800 ₽

сутки

7 суток

4 000 ₽

572 ₽

сутки

14 суток

7 000 ₽

500 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

10 000 ₽

334 ₽

сутки

Игры

Аренда игры
100 ₽ / сутки
Дополнительный геймпад
100 ₽ / сутки
Список игр
• FIFA 20
• Horizon
• UFC 3
• NBA 2K20
• NHL 20
• Call of duty ww2
• Call of duty black ops 4
• Battlefield 5
• Need for speed Heat
• Farcry 5
• Mortal combat x
• Farcray primal
• Red dead redemption 2
• Uncharted 4
• Человек паук
• Steep
• Minecraft
• Один из нас (The Last of Us)
• God of War
• Detroit
• Assassins creed истоки
• Batman
• Assassins creed Одиcея
• Diablo 3
• Metro исход
• Второй сын
• GTA 5
• Gran turismo sport
• DEATH STRANDING
• DAKAR 18
• Жизнь после (Days Gone)
Арендовать
game pass ultimate + ea Access

XBOX serias s

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 8000

1 сутки

2500 ₽

2500 ₽

сутки

3 суток

3500 ₽

1166 ₽

сутки

7 суток

5000 ₽

714 ₽

сутки

14 суток

8500 ₽

607 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

13500 ₽

435 ₽

сутки

Игры

Дополнительный геймпад
300 ₽ / сутки
Список игр
• A WAY OUT
• ALICE: MADNESS RETURNS
• ANTHEM
• ARMY OF TWO
• BATTLEFIELD 1
• BATTLEFIELD 1943
• BATTLEFIELD 3
• BATTLEFIELD 4
• BATTLEFIELD V
• BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE
• BATTLEFIELD BAD COMPANY
• BATTLEFIELD BAD COMPANY 2
• BLACK
• BURNOUT PARADISE REMASTERED
• CRYSIS
• CRYSIS 2
• CRYSIS® 3
• DANTE’S INFERNO
• DEAD SPACE
• DEAD SPACE 2
• DEAD SPACE 3
• DEAD SPACE IGNITION
• DRAGON AGE: ORIGINS
• DRAGON AGE 2
• DRAGON AGE: ИНКВИЗИЦИЯ
• F1 2020
• FE
• FIFA 20
• FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
• GRID
• MADDEN NFL 20
• MADDEN NFL 21
• MASS EFFECT
• MASS EFFECT 2
• MASS EFFECT 3
• MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA
• MEDAL OF HONOR AIRBORNE
• MIRROR’S EDGE
• MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST
• NBA LIVE 19
• NEED FOR SPEED RIVALS
• NEED FOR SPEED
• NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK
• NEED FOR SPEED HEAT
• NHL 20
• NHL 21
• NHL 94 REWIND
• PEGGLE 2
• PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES
• ROCKET ARENA
• SEA OF SOLITUDE
• SHADOWS OF THE DAMNED
• SKATE.
• SKATE 3
• SSX
• STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT
• STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II
• STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER
• STAR WARS: SQUADRONS
• THE SIMS 4
• TITANFALL
• TITANFALL 2
• UFC 3
• UFC 4
• UNRAVEL
• UNRAVEL 2
• ZUMA
• Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
• Afterparty
• Age of Wonders: Planetfall
• Alan Wake
• Alien Isolation
• Alvastia Chronicles
• Ark: Survival Evolved
• Astroneer
• Bad North
• Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
• Banjo-Kazooie
• Banjo-Tooie
• Batman Arkham Knight
• Battle Chasers: Nightwar
• Blair Witch
• Bleeding Edge
• Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
• Bridge Constructor Portal
• Children of Morta
• Cities: Skylines
• ClusterTruck
• Costume Quest 2
• Crackdown 3
• Darksiders 3
• DayZ
• de Blob
• Dead by Daylight
• Dead Cells
• Dead Island Definitive Edition
• Death Squared
• Deliver Us The Moon
• Demon's Tilt
• Descenders
• DIRT 5
• DiRT 4
• DiRT Rally 2.0
• Dishonored 2
• Disneyland Adventures
• Double Dragon Neon
• eFootball PES 2020
• Enter the Gungeon
• Fable 3
• Fable Anniversary
• Fable 2
• Fallout: New Vegas
• Farming Simulator 17
• Felix the Ripper
• Final Fantasy 15
• Final Fantasy 9
• Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
• For the King
• Forza Horizon 4
• Fractured Minds
• Frostpunk: Console Edition
• Fusion Frenzy
• Gato Roboto
• Gears 5
• Gears of War
• Gears of War 2
• Gears of War 3
• Gears of War 4
• Gears of War: Judgment
• Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
• Goat Simulator
• Golf with Your Friends
• Guacamelee! 2
• Halo 5: Guardians
• Halo Reach
• Halo Wars 2
• Halo Wars: Definite Edition
• Halo: Spartan Assault
• Halo: The Master Chief Collection
• Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
• Hello Neighbor
• Hollow Knight
• Human Fall Flat
• Hyperdot
• Indivisible
• Journey to the Savage Planet
• Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
• Kingdom Hearts 3
• Kona
• LEGO Star Wars 3
• Levelhead
• Lonely Mountains: Downhill
• Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
• Mass Effect
• Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
• Metro 2033 Redux
• Middle-earth: Shadow of War
• Minecraft
• Minecraft Dungeons
• Minit
• Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
• Monster Hunter World
• Moonlighter
• Mortal Kombat X
• Moving Out
• MudRunner
• Munchkin: Quacked Quest
• Mutant Year Zero
• My Friend Pedro
• My Time at Portia;
• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker;
• Nier Automata - Become as Gods Edition
• Ninja Gaiden II;
• Ori and the Blind Forest
• Ori and the Will of the Wisp
• Outer Wilds
• Overcooked! 2
• Oxenfree
• Pandemic: The Board Game
• Panzer Dragoon Orta
• Pathologic 2
• Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
• Perfect Dark
• Pikuniku
• Pillars of Eternity
• PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
• Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
• Quantum Break
• Rage 2
• Rare Replay
• ReCore Definitive Edition
• Remnant: From the Ashes
• Rise and Shine
• Rocket League
• Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
• Ryse: Son of Rome
• Ryse: Son of Rome
• Sea Salt
• Secret Neighbor
• Shadow Warrior 2
• Slay The Spire
• Sniper Elite 4
• State of Decay 2
• State of Decay: Year-One
• Stellaris
• Streets of Rage 4
• Subnautica
• Sunset Overdrive
• Super Lucky's Tale
• Surviving Mars
• Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
• Tacoma
• Tekken 7
• Terraria
• The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
• The Bard's Tale Trilogy
• The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
• The Escapists 2
• The Gardens Between
• The Long Dark
• The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
• The Outer Worlds
• The Surge 2
• The Talos Principle
• The Turing Test
• The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
• The Walking Dead: Michonne
• The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
• The Walking Dead: The Complete Second Season
• The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt
• theHunter: Call of The Wild
• Ticket to Ride
• Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
• Totally Reliable Delivery Service
• Tracks: The Train Set Game
• Train Sim World 2020
• Two Point Hospital
• Untitled Goose Game
• Vambrace: Cold Soul
• Vita Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
• Viva Pinata
• Void Bastards
• Wandersong
• Wargroove
• Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
• Wasteland Remastered
• We Happy Few
• Westerado: Double Barreled
• What Remains of Edith Finch
• Wizard of Legend
• Wolfenstein: Youngblood
• World War Z
• Worms W.M.D.
• Yakuza 0
• Yakuza Kiwami
• Yooka Laylee
• Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
• KINGDOM HEARTS — HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX —
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
• Dungeon of the Endless
• No Man’s Sky
• Thronebreaker - Кровная вражда: Ведьмак. Истории
• The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
• The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
• Night Call
• Observation
• Streets of Rogue
• The Messenger
• SOULCALIBUR VI
• ScreamRide
• CrossCode
• Fallout 76
• Neon Abyss
• Forager
• Mount & Blade: Warband
• Carrion
• Nowhere Prophet
• F1 2019
• F1 2019
• The Touryst
• Final Fantasy VII
• Xeno Crisis
• UnderMine
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
• Trailmakers
• It Lurks Below
• Darksiders Genesis
• Spiritfarer
• Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
• Battletoads
• Tell Me Why
• Hypnospace Outlaw
• Double Kick Heroes
• Wasteland 3
• Drake Hollow
• Drake Hollow
• New Super Lucky’s Tale
• Tell Me Why
• Hypnospace Outlaw
• Double Kick Heroes
• Wasteland 3
• Drake Hollow
• The Jackbox Party Pack 4
• Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
• Touhou Luna Nights
• Hotshot Racing
Арендовать

Дополнительно

Более 40 мониторов в наличии

Мониторы 24″

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 4000

3 суток

2 500 ₽

833 ₽

сутки

7 суток

4 800 ₽

685 ₽

сутки

14 суток

8 000 ₽

572 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

12 000 ₽

400 ₽

сутки

2 месяца

18 000 ₽

300 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

размер
24"
разрешение
1920x1080 (16:9)
разъемы
HDMI, VGA
Арендовать
Графический планшет

Wacom Intuos Pro L

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 5000

1 сутки

1000 ₽

1000 ₽

сутки

3 суток

2000 ₽

667 ₽

сутки

7 суток

4500 ₽

500 ₽

сутки

14 суток

7000 ₽

500 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

9500 ₽

340 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Размеры (ДxШxТ)
269x170x8 мм
Рабочая область
160x100 мм
lpi
5080
Вес
450 г
Формат
А6
Количество уровней нажима
8192
Express Keys
есть
Multitouch
есть
USB
есть
Bluetooth
есть
Арендовать
Готовый студийный набор

FOCUSRITE SCARLETT 2I2 STUDIO 3RD GEN

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 5000

1 сутки

1000 ₽

1000 ₽

сутки

3 суток

2500 ₽

833 ₽

сутки

7 суток

5500 ₽

785 ₽

сутки

14 суток

9500 ₽

678 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

15000 ₽

535 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Тип
Карта аудиозахвата
Форматы:
⠀ 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
Част. диапазон
20Hz - 20kHz ± 0.1dB
Дин. диапазон
110.5dB (A-weighted)
THD+N
<0.002%
Макс. входной уровень
22dBu
Диапазон усиления
56dB
Сопротивление
60kΩ
Вход микрофонный
Есть
Вход линейный
Есть
Вход инструментальный
Есть
Выходы: ⠀
⠀ Линейные, Мониторные, Наушники
Арендовать
Двойная система микрофонов

Экшн-камера GoPro HERO8

ЦЕНА аренды
Залог 10000

1 сутки

1500 ₽

1500 ₽

сутки

3 суток

2500 ₽

833 ₽

сутки

7 суток

4500 ₽

642 ₽

сутки

14 суток

8000 ₽

571 ₽

сутки

1 месяц

13500 ₽

450 ₽

сутки

Характеристики

Видео
Ultra HD 4K
Фото
3264x2448 пикс
Режим ночной съемки
Есть
Режим Time-lapse
Есть
Широкоформатный режим видео
Есть
Угол обзора
120°
Матрица
12 Мп
Корпус
Влагонепроницаемый
Размеры (ШхВхГ)
49*29*66 мм
Вес
126 г
Арендовать

Отзывы

Рентабук на карте Москвы — Яндекс.Карты
RENTABOOK
RENTABOOK
4.6
powered by Google
Veselina Zatsepina
Veselina Zatsepina
10:29 11 Sep 21
Брала ноутбук, все супер оперативно!!! Спасибо!!!
Алик Ахундов
Алик Ахундов
11:18 17 Jun 21
брал 2 ноутбука на месяц для бизнесаспасибо за быструю доставку и низкую цену
Anna Si
Anna Si
18:48 16 Jun 21
Рекомендую, брала ноут hp на 2 месяца, все отлично, единственное что, яндекс возвращает залог до 7 рабочих дней.
Elena Ivanova
Elena Ivanova
14:22 12 Jan 21
Удобно, быстро, брала дистанционно, все доставили и забрали потом. Залог вернули без проблем.
Валерия Балдина
Валерия Балдина
21:10 27 Dec 20
Очень удобный сервис аренды! Коронавирус ударил неожиданно, возможность купить для дистанционки нужные гаджеты всем членам семьи появилась не сразу. Воспользовались данным сайтом. Вежливое обслуживание, большой выбор нужной техники, хорошее её состояние, адекватные цены, доставка на дом, - всё это сыграло роль в нашем выборе. Спасибо
Смотреть все отзывы
js_loader